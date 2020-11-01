Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 2:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and

northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 2 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…These gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects

including tented structures. Tree limbs could be blown down and

a few power outages may result. Traveling for high profile

vehicles will be difficult, especially on southwest to northeast

oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&