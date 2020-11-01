Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 2:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 2:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 2 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…These gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects
including tented structures. Tree limbs could be blown down and
a few power outages may result. Traveling for high profile
vehicles will be difficult, especially on southwest to northeast
oriented roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&