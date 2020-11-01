ROCKFORD (WREX) — A fairly breezy weekend is coming to an end, but it looks like the gusty winds will not be ending. Cooler temperatures on the other hand may be a thing of the past at least for the next work week.

BREEZY DAYS AHEAD:

Wind speeds in the Stateline have been as high as 45 mph earlier today. This allowed for the already cool temperatures in the '30s to feel nearly 10 - 15 degrees below air temperature. Will this same trend continue into the night? The robust fall low-pressure system that brought in the gusty winds is moving out, but the high pressure that takes its place still remains strong. This means yes. We will see wind gusts remaining high, but only up to 25 mph this time. Wind speeds will now on make it up to 5 -10 mph. Now, we have to mix this with the clear skies and temperatures will be falling tonight. Lows will be in the 20's across the Stateline with a few spots potentially falling into the teens.

Will winds be breezy into the work week? This is another yes. Wind gusts will be as high as 30 mph for Monday and continue for the midweek. This will be in response to another disturbance that moves into the mid-west. However, this will not take away the warmer highs and sunshine that will arrive at the Stateline on Monday.

WARMER DAYS AHEAD:

Temperatures through the start of November are going to be above average. This can come as a shock after we had a week of highs staying well below average. Highs will be in the 50's and 60's through the next work week. For all those hitting the polls on Tuesday, the weather could not be nicer as high hit the 60's along with fairly light winds. The warmest days appear on the tale end of the week with some areas even trying to reach near the '70s! Sunshine will reign supreme with the only mention of showers not arriving into the next weekend. Also, so far it mainly looks like rainfall.