Vikings’ Cook exposes Packers’ struggles against quality RBs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are stumbling into their NFC championship game rematch after revealing the same weakness that cost them a trip to the Super Bowl last season. The Packers struggle to slow down quality opposing running backs. That problem arose again Sunday as Dalvin Cook scored four touchdowns and gained 226 yards from scrimmage in the Minnesota Vikings’ 28-22 victory over the Packers. Green Bay will try to shore up that issue as it prepares for Thursday night’s game at San Francisco. The 49ers beat Green Bay in last year’s NFC championship game by rushing for 285 yards.