In campaign’s final days, Trump hopes rallies mean big votes

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is counting on his ability to turn out big crowds to translate into votes as he wraps up the final days of the campaign with a blitz of rallies. Trump will hit five states for five campaign rallies Sunday, taking his pitch to voters in the battleground states of Iowa, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida. The sprint comes after Trump hosted four rallies in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania on Saturday and with plans by the Trump campaign for seven more rallies on Monday. Meanwhile, Democrat Joe Biden will devote much of the final two days campaigning in Pennsylvania, the linchpin to his White House strategy.