Tropical Storm Eta nearly hurricane, aims at Central America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta has powered up to near hurricane strength heading for Central America as forecasters warn it could bring a dangerous storm surge, damaging winds and the threat of floods and mudslides from heavy rains. Eta is expected to be a hurricane before dawn Monday and is predicted to be closing in on Nicaragua’s coast by early Tuesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph early Monday was centered about 185 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border and heading westward at 13 mph. Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain. Heavy rains also are likely in eastern Guatemala, southern Belize and Jamaica.