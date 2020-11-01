Town built on guns ponders future after Remington plant sale

ILION, N.Y. (AP) — A Remington firearms factory has dominated Ilion, New York, for generations, but now some residents are looking ahead with uncertainty. Almost 600 plant workers terminated this week. That came a few months after Remington Outdoor Co. sought bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years. The cuts came even as the successful bidders for the plant in bankruptcy proceedings plan to restart at least some production. Details remain scarce. So the high hopes in this upstate village for a successful reload of plant are tempered by questions about how many workers will come back, and when.