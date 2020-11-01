Thousands continue protests against Indonesia’s new jobs law

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of workers in Indonesia are continuing their protests against the country’s new jobs law that critics say will erode labor rights and weaken environmental protections. The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions, or KSPI, said thousands of workers from cities in West Java and East Java provinces representing 32 labor unions were taking part Monday in mass rallies near the Presidential Palace and Constitutional Court in Jakarta. Protests were also to take place in other parts of the country. The Job Creation Law is expected to substantially change Indonesia’s labor system and natural resources management. It’s intended to improve bureaucratic efficiency as part of efforts by President Joko Widodo’s administration to attract more investment to the country.