Super typhoon batters Philippines, 1 million in shelters

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A super typhoon has slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds, knocking down power in several towns and prompting the evacuation of about a million people in its projected path. Manila’s international airport has been closed. Typhoon Goni hit the island province of Catanduanes at dawn Sunday with sustained winds of 140 miles per hour and gusts of 193 miles per hour. The Philippine weather agency says it’s blowing west toward densely populated regions, including Manila, and rain-soaked provinces still recovering from a typhoon that hit a week ago and left at least 22 dead. The military and national police, along with the coast guard, have been put on full alert. Officials say about 1 million have been preemptively moved into shelters.