Salt Life founder facing manslaughter charge in teen’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A founder of the Salt Life clothing brand is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of an 18-year-old woman at a Florida hotel. Michael Troy Hutto was being held without bond Sunday at the Duval County jail in Jacksonville following his arrest in connection with the death of 18-year-old Lora Grace Duncan. Her body was found Thursday at a Palm Beach County hotel. Police say she had been fatally shot. Hutto was arrested Friday. Investigators have not said how they believe Hutto is connected to Duncan’s death or if they had a relationship. Jail records do not show if Hutto has an attorney. He sold Salt Life in 2013.