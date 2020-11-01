Police arrest suspect after stabbings in Quebec City kill 2

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Police in Quebec City have arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween. They say a man in his mid-20s has been arrested in connection with the Halloween night attacks and taken to a hospital. Police had earlier warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who had left “multiple victims.” Spokesman Etienne Doyon says police were first notified of the stabbings near the National Assembly shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The five injured victims were taken to a hospital, and a spokeswoman said their lives did not appear to be in danger.