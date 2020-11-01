 Skip to Content

Moldovans vote for president, pro-EU or pro-Russia visions

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Voters in Moldova cast ballots in a presidential election that is perceived as a referendum on two divergent visions for the future of the small Eastern European nation. Eight candidates were vying in Sunday’s race for the head of state post. The staunchly pro-Russia incumbent, President Igor Dodon, and a pro-Western former prime minister, Maia Sandu, were widely seen as the front-runners. However, neither appeared likely to secure enough votes for an outright victory, and the two are expected to face each other in a Nov. 15 runoff. The first election results were expected overnight. Dodon and Sandu had been rivals since he narrowly defeated her in the 2016 presidential race.  

Associated Press

