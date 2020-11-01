Every region in Illinois under stricter COVID-19 rules this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — By Wednesday, all 11 regions in Illinois will be under some kind of enhanced COVID-19 mitigation.

On Sunday, Governor Pritzker announced Region 2, which are the counties surrounding Peoria, had a positivity rate above 8% for more than three days, so it faces dining and gathering restrictions.

Region 6, which includes the counties around Decatur and Champaign, will also have stricter rules in effect starting Sunday.

Our region, Region 1, is the only region in the state in the "tier 2" bracket, meaning our restrictions on indoor dining and gatherings are even stricter than the rest of the states.