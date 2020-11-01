Double Halloween shooting leaves one in critical condition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two men were shot late Saturday night in Rockford, and one of them has life-threatening injuries.

Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Halloween. Officers responded to the 200 block of Camera Avenue, the Concord Commons.

When officers arrived, they say a 20-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds. They also found a 22-year-old who was shot in the leg. They were both taken to the hospital. The 20-year-old is in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call the, at 815-966-2900.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.