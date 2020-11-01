Dalvin Cook too much for Packers, scores 4 TDs in 28-22 win

GREEN BAY, WI (WREX) — Dalvin Cook made a splash in his first game back in weeks after suffering an injury earlier in the year. The fourth year back scored on the first four Minnesota drives, becoming the first player to do so since 1970. He also became the first player to score 4 TDs and pickup 200 yards from scrimmage against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams continued working their connection, as Adams caught all three of Rodgers TD's. Boylan grad Dean Lowry picked up his first sack since 2018 in the second quarter taking down Kirk Cousins for a loss of nine yards.