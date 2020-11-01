 Skip to Content

Dalvin Cook too much for Packers, scores 4 TDs in 28-22 win

7:08 pm Top Sports Stories
Green Bay Packers Web Pic

GREEN BAY, WI (WREX) — Dalvin Cook made a splash in his first game back in weeks after suffering an injury earlier in the year. The fourth year back scored on the first four Minnesota drives, becoming the first player to do so since 1970. He also became the first player to score 4 TDs and pickup 200 yards from scrimmage against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams continued working their connection, as Adams caught all three of Rodgers TD's. Boylan grad Dean Lowry picked up his first sack since 2018 in the second quarter taking down Kirk Cousins for a loss of nine yards.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

Related Articles

Skip to content