Carl Sandburg students moved to remote learning after positive COVID-19 case

FREEPORT (WREX) — Starting Monday, Nov. 2, all students at Carl Sandburg in Freeport must move to full remote learning.

The announcement comes after FSD 145 said there was a positive case at the school. As a result of that positive case, the principal and assistant principal are both in quarantine, as are a number of other staff.

The transition to full remote is temporary. Students are expected to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16.