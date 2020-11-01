 Skip to Content

Carl Sandburg students moved to remote learning after positive COVID-19 case

New
8:42 pm Top Stories

FREEPORT (WREX) — Starting Monday, Nov. 2, all students at Carl Sandburg in Freeport must move to full remote learning.

The announcement comes after FSD 145 said there was a positive case at the school. As a result of that positive case, the principal and assistant principal are both in quarantine, as are a number of other staff.

The transition to full remote is temporary. Students are expected to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

Related Articles

Skip to content