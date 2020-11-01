Brees throws 2 TDs, Lutz hits FG in OT, Saints beat Bears

CHICAGO (AP) --

Drew Brees threw two touchdowns to regain the NFL's all-time lead from Tom Brady, Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard field goal in overtime and the New Orleans Saints beat Chicago 26-23. The Bears' Cairo Santos booted a 51-yarder at the end of regulation on Sunday. The Saints (5-2) led 23-13 early in the fourth quarter after scoring 20 consecutive points, only to have Chicago rally in the closing minutes of regulation. But the three-time defending NFC South champions pulled out their fourth straight win when Lutz connected on their second possession of OT.