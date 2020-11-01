Algeria votes on new constitution painted as pro-democratic

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerians are voting on whether to approve a revised constitution that imposes term limits and aims at answering demands from pro-democracy protesters who pushed out the president last year. However opponents of Sunday’s constitution were not allowed to campaign, so are calling for a boycott of the vote. Pro-democracy activists say it doesn’t go far enough to address their concerns and open up politics to a new generation of leaders. Islamist parties say it doesn’t promote the Arabic language and Islam enough. The man who pushed for the referendum, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is hospitalized in Germany after people in his entourage had symptoms of the virus.