Witches took to the Rock River for a Halloween paddle

ROCKTON (WREX) — Witches got the chance to cast their spells out on the water on Saturday. That's because organizers planned a witches paddle in Rockton.

After seeing the trend on the west coast, Rockton resident Rachel Lynch thought it would be a good idea to bring the Halloween fun to Rockton.

About 10 people put on their witches hats and instead of getting on their brooms, they got on their kayaks at the Macktown Forest Preserve. They then paddled towards downtown Rockton.

The kayakers ended their trip at the Hononegah Forest Preserve.

The event is something Lynch says was a socially distanced way to get into the spooky spirit.

"We're small craft water trained last summer and we've been kayaking the different rivers around the area and we really love it and we also love witchery so we thought it would be a lot of fun," said Lynch.

Organizers hope the event can be a tradition every year for Halloween.