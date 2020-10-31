Winnebago girls, Rockford Christian boys win Sectional Championships

MARSAILLES (WREX) — The Winnebago girls and Rockford Christian Boys both took home championship honors on Saturday at sectionals at the 1A Seneca Sectional.

Natalia Martino led the Indians, winning the first heat by plenty, finishing in 19:01 minutes, winning by 14 seconds. Six of the top ten finishers in the first heat were all from Winnebago. Grace Erb and Marissa Roggensack finished in first and second place in the second heat, respectively.

"It's actually really exciting because I finally get to come back one time," said Erb. "I know I only missed one meet but it did feel like a lot since I couldn't be there to cheer because I really love that part but it's really great to come back for one last one."

Rockford Christian was led by senior captain D'Artagnon Beaver who finished in second place in the first heat, but was helped by his wingman this year Stephen Thomas who won the second heat, propelling the Royal Lions.

"You know, it's insane. last night i was like it really hit me, like 'dang this is the last one'," said Beaver after his final high school race. "I prayed about and said 'you know what? I'm just going to go out there and put everything out there on the line.'"

Michelle Gasmund placed 24th in the 3A sectional race, while Rachel Hilby finished 25th for Boylan in the 2A race.