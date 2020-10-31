 Skip to Content

Winnebago girls, Rockford Christian boys win Sectional Championships

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 8:18 pm
8:17 pm Top Sports Stories
RC
Rockford Christian Head Coach Randy Moore and senior D'Artagnon Beaver

MARSAILLES (WREX) — The Winnebago girls and Rockford Christian Boys both took home championship honors on Saturday at sectionals at the 1A Seneca Sectional.

Natalia Martino led the Indians, winning the first heat by plenty, finishing in 19:01 minutes, winning by 14 seconds. Six of the top ten finishers in the first heat were all from Winnebago. Grace Erb and Marissa Roggensack finished in first and second place in the second heat, respectively.

"It's actually really exciting because I finally get to come back one time," said Erb. "I know I only missed one meet but it did feel like a lot since I couldn't be there to cheer because I really love that part but it's really great to come back for one last one."

Rockford Christian was led by senior captain D'Artagnon Beaver who finished in second place in the first heat, but was helped by his wingman this year Stephen Thomas who won the second heat, propelling the Royal Lions.

"You know, it's insane. last night i was like it really hit me, like 'dang this is the last one'," said Beaver after his final high school race. "I prayed about and said 'you know what? I'm just going to go out there and put everything out there on the line.'"

Michelle Gasmund placed 24th in the 3A sectional race, while Rachel Hilby finished 25th for Boylan in the 2A race.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

Related Articles

Skip to content