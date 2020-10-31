Tanzania, once envy of the region, watches democracy slide

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — That Tanzania’s populist President John Magufuli has been declared the overwhelming winner of Wednesday’s election was no surprise. But the ruling party’s victory in almost all parliament seats has shocked even critics who had warned of creeping repression under Magufuli’s first five years in power. The events in the East African nation might be lost amid the U.S. election and COVID-19 pandemic, but many in Africa are watching in dismay as a country once praised for promoting freedoms is said to be dismantling them one by one. “Tanzania was the envy of the region,” one election observer says.