Scottish actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90 — BBC

LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died, according to the BBC, who cited his family. He was 90. In a varied career, Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with “Dr. No” in 1962. His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans. He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” at the news.