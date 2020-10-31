Rockford man arrested on first degree murder charges after May shooting

Rockford man arrested on first degree murder charges after May shootingNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office charged a 36-year-old man from Rockford on first degree murder charges on Thursday following a shooting investigation from May.
On Monday, May 4, at around 7:30 p.m. Rockford Police responded to the 1100 block of Benton Street for a shooting victim that later died from injuries.
After investigating, the Rockford Police Department identified 36-year-old Darryl Lyles as a suspect.
Lyles was found and arrested in Rock Island, Illinois by Rock Island Police on Thursday.