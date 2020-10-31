 Skip to Content

Rockford man arrested on first degree murder charges after May shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office charged a 36-year-old man from Rockford on first degree murder charges on Thursday following a shooting investigation from May.

On Monday, May 4, at around 7:30 p.m. Rockford Police responded to the 1100 block of Benton Street for a shooting victim that later died from injuries.

After investigating, the Rockford Police Department identified 36-year-old Darryl Lyles as a suspect.

Lyles was found and arrested in Rock Island, Illinois by Rock Island Police on Thursday.

