Report: Sean Connery, who starred as James Bond, dead at the age of 90

(WREX/AP) — James Bond actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).



Citing the family, the BBC says Connery died in his sleep overnight.



The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers.



Connery also won an on Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the 1987 film "The Untouchables."

He also had major roles in films including "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," "Highlander" and "The Hunt for Red October." Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "heartbroken" at the news

Connery celebrated his 90th birthday in August.