Nearly 8,000 recorded COVID-19 cases in Illinois, new single-day record

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois reports 7,899 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 46 additional deaths on Saturday. That's according to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the latest numbers marks the highest single-day increase in cases.

The record for the highest number of cases in a single-day was broken twice earlier this week.

The state now has had a total of 410,300 cases including 9,757 deaths. The disease has been reported in 102 counties in Illinois.

IDPH says as of Friday night, 3,228 people have been reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those people, 680 were in the ICU and 290 were on ventilators.

The seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of total test from October 24 – October 30 is 7.5 percent. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.