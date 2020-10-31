Midway Village Museum offers free tours every Saturday in November

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Midway Village Museum hosted a Halloween activity on Saturday.

The museum offered guided tours for families to enjoy free of charge. The offer will continue for every Saturday in November.

Each tour is two hours long with socially distance measures and face mask guidelines in place.

Visitors can learn about the authentic and reproduced buildings on the campus along with taking a tour of the museum gallery which includes findings on immigration and the Rockford Peaches.

"We got to go into many of the buildings and I tell about the history of the buildings, if they are authentic and where they were originally. We have them come into the museum," said History Interpreter Sue Saunders.

Saunders hopes the tours will give visitors an opportunity to learn about the exciting and rich history Rockford has to offer.