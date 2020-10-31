Lawyer: Wisconsin cop can’t be fired for future shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An attorney representing a suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people since 2015 says officials can’t fire him just because they fear he’ll do it again. The Wauwatosa police commission is weighing whether to fire Officer Joseph Mensah. The most recent shooting took place in February, when Mensah shot an armed teenager outside a mall. The commission hired former federal prosecutor Steven Biskupic to investigate. Biskupic recommended termination, saying the risk Mensah would shoot and kill a fourth person is too great. Attorney Jon Cermele told the commission Wednesday that firing Mensah for an event that hasn’t happened would violate due process.