Illinois starting QB scratched after positive COVID test

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters was announced as a scratch shortly before kickoff against Purdue due to a positive COVID-19 test. Illini backup quarterback Isaiah Washington also was lifted from the game due to contact tracing protocols. Contact tracing also was expected to sideline other Illinois for the Purdue game and next week against Minnesota, although those names were not available prior to the game. There were no reports of any Purdue players being out. Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm, who missed last week’s game due to COVID protocols, was back on the sideline.