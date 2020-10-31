Illinois falls to 0-2 after losing 31-24 to Purdue

CHAMPAIGN (WREX) — The Fighting Illini lost a tight game Saturday against Purdue after losing by 38 points last week to Wisconsin. Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the game, giving Coran Taylor the reigns. Taylor turned the ball over four times, throwing two interceptions and fumbling twice. He was later replaced by Matthew Robinson. Brian Hightower had four receptions for 97 yards.

Purdue's Alexander Horvath had a productive day rushing 22 times for 100 yards, helping the Boilermakers offensive efficiency. The receiving carried Purdue as Davis caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Milton Wright also barely broke 100 yards, catching six balls for exactly the century mark.

Illinois hosts Minnesota on November 7th.