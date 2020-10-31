 Skip to Content

Illinois falls to 0-2 after losing 31-24 to Purdue

CHAMPAIGN (WREX) — The Fighting Illini lost a tight game Saturday against Purdue after losing by 38 points last week to Wisconsin. Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the game, giving Coran Taylor the reigns. Taylor turned the ball over four times, throwing two interceptions and fumbling twice. He was later replaced by Matthew Robinson. Brian Hightower had four receptions for 97 yards.

Purdue's Alexander Horvath had a productive day rushing 22 times for 100 yards, helping the Boilermakers offensive efficiency. The receiving carried Purdue as Davis caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Milton Wright also barely broke 100 yards, catching six balls for exactly the century mark.

Illinois hosts Minnesota on November 7th.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

