Huge crowd joins LGBT march in Taiwan, where COVID is at bay

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A huge and festive crowd has marched in Taiwan’s capital in an annual LGBT Pride event. Turnout on Saturday was down from last year, but organizers said it still topped 100,000 on a mostly sunny day in Taipei. Some participants wore protective masks, but many did not. Most Pride events elsewhere in the world moved online this year because of COVID-19, but Taiwan has largely kept the pandemic at bay. The self-governing island of 24 million people has not had a locally spread case in more than 200 days. International travel restrictions did reduce the number of participants from abroad this year.