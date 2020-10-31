Halloween provides dry, breezy weather ahead of dropping temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunny skies and breezy southwesterly winds dominate the short-term forecast. An approaching cold front promises plunging temperatures and a December-like chill Sunday.

The warmth of Saturday is a thing of the past by Sunday!

No tricks in this forecast:

Temperatures reached into the 60s Saturday afternoon in Rockford, which is a far cry from last year's 33° high. Looking back through the history books since 2000, highs have only been in the 60s for Halloween five other times.

On average, highs land between 50° and 59°.

It has been a breezy Halloween thus far. Gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour kept leaf piles quite stirred up through the day. We'll keep blustery conditions going, with sustained winds of 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Winds stay blustery through Saturday evening.

Comfortably mild temperatures see us through the first half of the evening hours, with temperatures only falling through the lower 50s by 10 p.m.

Clouds gradually increase in number during the evening hours, with an isolated shower possible before midnight. The approaching cold front should come through mostly dry.

As a reminder, daylight saving time ends Sunday! You'll want to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday.

Winds of change:

The cold front that slices through late Saturday drags in well below average temperatures by Sunday.

Clouds gradually taper off through early Sunday, leaving behind abundant sunshine for the end of the weekend! You might have to enjoy the sunny skies from the comfort of the heated indoors.

Wind gusts Sunday top out near 45 miles per hour.

Temperatures only top out in the upper 30s Sunday afternoon. This is going to make for wind chills at times in the teens. Even during the afternoon, wind chills in the 20s are expected.

Winds are a huge headline for the final day of the weekend! Blustery winds actually pick up following the cold frontal passage late Saturday night. By sunrise Sunday, wind gusts could be between 30 to 40 MPH! Model guidance suggests winds peaking at between 40 and 50 MPH off-and-on through Sunday afternoon.