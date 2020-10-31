Gusty winds and much colder weather to end the weekend in Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hopefully you took advantage of the 60s on Halloween, because Sunday brings a return to below average temperatures. Alongside highs in the upper 30s, wind gusts could approach 45 miles per hour.

Blustery Sunday ahead:

The cold front that slid through late Saturday is responsible for dragging in well below average temperatures for Sunday. Highs to end the weekend only top out in the upper 30s to near 40°, which is about 20° shy of average. You might have to enjoy the sunny skies from the comfort of the heated indoors thanks to the wind.

Winds are a big part of Sunday's weather story. Northwesterly winds behind the cold front are likely to be sustained between 20 and 30 miles per hour. Gusts could climb as high as 45 miles per hour before eventually subsiding late Sunday evening. If you have any inflatable Halloween or Christmas (it's NOT too soon) décor, make sure it is well-secured.

Winds through the early afternoon top out in the 40-45 MPH range.

Slowly warming:

As potent as the blast of cool air seems, it'll seem a distant memory by midweek next week. This is all thanks to a high pressure that looks to anchor itself over the nation's midsection. As this happens, temperatures start to climb as a southwesterly wind dominates.

Temperatures Sunday are chilly, but a warm-up is right around the corner.

Highs by Election Day on Tuesday climb close to 60°, which is several degrees above average. By the middle of the next work week, highs could be into the low-to-mid-60s.

Warmer pattern stays?:

The Climate Prediction Center points toward a signal of warmer than average temperatures through mid-November. A pattern of cooler-than-average temperatures look likely across the western half of the U.S., while warmer temperatures surge across the Midwest and East.



Warmer and wetter weather is likely through mid-November.

It looks as though the Midwest is going to be the dividing like between warmer temperatures east and cooler temperatures west. This pattern typically favors wetter-than-average conditions.