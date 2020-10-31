 Skip to Content

Cubs pick up $16.5M option on 1B Anthony Rizzo for 2021

CHICAGO (AP) --
The Chicago Cubs have picked up their $16.5 million option for Anthony Rizzo, bringing back the popular first baseman after he struggled during the pandemic-shortened season. The 31-year-old Rizzo hit just .222 this year for his lowest batting average since his first year in the majors in 2011. But he has been one of the majors' most productive sluggers since he was acquired in a 2012 trade with San Diego. He's also a key clubhouse leader for the NL Central champions.

