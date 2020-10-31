Contenders to lead Merkel’s party seek January decision

BERLIN (AP) — An official with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party says the three main candidates to become the Christian Democratic Union’s next leader have agreed the decision should be made in mid-January. Leading contenders have been scrambling to end an increasingly bitter dispute over when the choice should be made. The center-right Christian Democratic Union has been in leadership limbo since current chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced in February that she wouldn’t run for chancellor next year. The party leadership decision has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Merkel has vowed not to seek a fifth term as chancellor, and the next party chair would be in position to run in the election to succeed her.