4 dozen undelivered ballots found at Florida post office

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Postal and law enforcement officials are investigating after four dozen mail-in ballots were found undelivered in a Florida post office. U.S. Postal Service Office investigators said Saturday they found six completed ballots and 42 undelivered ballots among piles of undelivered mail that had been sitting for more than a week. They were in a post office near Homestead on the Florida peninsula’s southern tip. Miami-Dade County elections officials say 18 of the affected voters have already cast ballots. The department has received the six completed ballots and is contacting 24 affected voters to help them get their ballots returned by the 7 p.m. Tuesday deadline.