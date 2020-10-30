“Veterans Stand Down” gives aid to people in Rockford who served in the military

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Veterans in need of aid got a boost today in Rockford.

Top of Illinois Veterans Stand Down hosted an event today on the 900 block of 7th Street where people in need who served in the armed forces could get new T-shirts, briefs socks and donated winter gear.

A worker with Top of Illinois Veterans Stand down who is also a veteran, Ron Sodko, says it's vital to serve our veterans, especially in a difficult year like 2020.

"It's very important," Sodko said. "I'm a Marine Corps vet, and many of us on this committee are veterans. It's important for us to never forget our veterans. Our country in 2020 has been through enough. We can't forget our vets, we have to take care of them."

RMTD provided free rides for veterans to get to the event.