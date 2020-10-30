Ten of 11 regions in Illinois will be under COVID-19 mitigations by Monday

CHICAGO (WREX) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced new COVID-19 mitigations in Region 6; this marks 10 out of 11 regions will be under additional mitigations.

Region 6 includes: Iroquois, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland and Lawrence counties.

The mitigations resemble the mitigations first announced other regions, so no indoor dining, no gatherings of more than 25 people and no bar service.

The mitigations in Region 6 start on Monday, November 2, or one day before the 2020 election.

These mitigations however do not apply to polling places or schools, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.