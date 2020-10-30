RPS to give elementary school families chance to switch learning format

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you are a parent of an elementary school student in RPS 205, you can soon ask for a change in whether he or she learns in person or remotely. But you only have about a week to make that decision.

RPS is making the offer to families of elementary school students since middle and high school teachers are teaching both in-person and remotely. Families can request a change starting on Monday. You would have to contact your school's main office staff requesting a change. If there is space available, the switch would take effect at the start of the second trimester on Dec. 7 and last the rest of the school year.

The deadline to request a change is Nov. 9.