Rockford garage destroyed in early morning fire, loss estimate at $30,000

ROCKFORD (WREX) —An early morning detached garage fire in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue in Rockford destroys the structure, resulting in a loss of $30,000.

The Rockford Fire Department responded scene around 1:00 a.m. and found the detached garaged fully engulfed in flames.

The rear siding of the home was damaged due to heat from the blaze. A nearby fence, utility trailer, and passenger van also were damaged.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

