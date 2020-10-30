Rockford Carpetland USA hosting donation drive for Rock House Kids

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You can make a big difference for a little kid this year, just by getting them a gift.

Carpetland USA in Rockford is hosting a donation drive for Rock House Kids.

It starts November 4 at Carpetland's location at 326 N Alpine Rd. It runs from noon to 4 p.m.

Children need everything including winter boots, gift cards, even Play-Doh.

For a full list of items needed, CLICK HERE.

Kevin Rose, president of Carpetland USA in Rockford, said he knows what it's like to grow up struggling. His family didn't have a lot of money, and his gifts were possible thanks to members of the community buying his parents gift cards so they could get Rose and his family members toys.

He said he wants to give back to his community and make sure local children aren't going without what they need.

"It's been a rough year for all of us but these kids are in a rough spot and if you are able to do something, to help them out, it's going to help the future of our community and helping the community is gonna help us all," said Rose.

You are asked to donate new or like-new items. They will be delivered to Rock House Kids on November 7.