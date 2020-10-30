 Skip to Content

Recycling pickup in Rockford resumes after two week suspension

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a two week suspension, recycling pickup for Rockford residents will resume next week, the City of Rockford announced.

Two weeks ago, the city suspended recycling pickup after Rock River Disposal drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and caused a staffing shortage.

Since Oct. 19, any recycling placed on the curb was disposed of with garbage.

Previously, Rockford and other municipalities made changes to other services because of the outbreak.

