Protest outside Japan’s Mitsubishi over wartime forced labor

TOKYO (AP) — About a dozen people have protested outside Mitsubishi Heavy Industries headquarters in Tokyo, demanding Japanese companies pay compensation for their wartime abuse of Korean laborers. The protesters called on the companies to accept South Korean supreme court ruling two years ago that severely strained relations between the two neighbors. That court on Oct. 30, 2018, ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to compensate four plaintiffs for their wartime forced labor at the company. The court a month later made a similar ruling on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Japan maintains that all wartime compensation issues were settled by a 1965 treaty and that South Korean rulings violate international law.