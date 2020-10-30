Pritzker, health officials urge Illinoisans to make smart decisions Halloween weekend

CHICAGO (WREX) — As Illinois reaches a new daily case high and testing high, the state is closing in on 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 402,401 cases, including 9,711 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Gov. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said this Halloween will be unlike any other, saying the state could see many more deaths if people don't follow advice from health officials.

"If you decide to go out, keep as much of your activity outdoors as possible and remain masked," Pritzker said.

Dr. Ezike said decisions made this Halloween weekend will play an impact on holidays moving forward.

"I know it's Halloween weekend, and I'm urging you to make pandemic-guided decisions...let's do the right thing so that our next holidays will not give us reason to mourn," said Dr. Ezike.



The state reported a new single day high for testing on Friday with 95,111 tests being done.