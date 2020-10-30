Pregnant Florida woman pushes labor aside to cast vote

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A pregnant Florida woman didn’t let labor stop her from casting her vote in the presidential election. Officials with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections said the woman was already in labor when she arrived at the polling site with her husband Tuesday. Staffers said the husband asked for a ballot for his wife and later told the staff that she was in the car, in labor and refusing to go to the hospital until she was able to vote. The woman filled out the ballot right away while doing some controlled breathing and was later taken to the hospital.