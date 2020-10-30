Poland seizes communist-era security files headed for US

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Customs officials at Warsaw airport have discovered and seized valuable historical documents and recordings from 1967-68, of Poland’s communist-era security, in two packages destined for the U.S. The documents describe the situation and views in the communist party that was in power then, as well as the social mood in the time leading to the 1968 students’ revolt and anti-Semitic purges. Some 11 sets of written files and over 100 recordings have been seized and passed to a state historical institute that studies old documents, especially of the communist era. The sender and the intended recipient in the U.S have not been named.