One adult, two teens charged in Rochelle homicide

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Three people, including two teenagers, have been charged after a deadly shooting in Rochelle.

The City of Rochelle says police officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 1st Ave. around 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the city.

Three people were charged, according to the city:

  • Cody Neuschwanger, 24, Polo – First Degree Murder, Mob Action
  • Two 17-year old juveniles from Polo – Mob Action

Neuschwanger was transported to Ogle County Jail and the two juveniles were released to their parents.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

