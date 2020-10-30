Officials: More than 6,900 new virus cases in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State health officials are reporting more than 6,900 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Illinois and 36 more deaths. The 6,943 new infections reported Friday top the new cases Thursday by about 580. The Public Health department says more than 402,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Illinois and more than 9,700 people have died since the start of the pandemic. More than 3,000 people currently are hospitalized, with about 670 being treated in intensive care units. The United States leads the world with 8.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 228,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and cases continue to go up.