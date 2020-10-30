NIU Preparing for Week One Tilt against Buffalo

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With five days until kickoff for the NIU football team, the anticipation continues to build in DeKalb. After months of training and uncertainty, players finally get to strap the pads, and get to work.

"We've been practicing extremely hard, our guys are anxious," said Head Coach Thomas Hammock. "I think they're ready to go, we've had an excellent training camp, it's been a productive training camp, a physical training camp and we're gonna be anxious to play on Wednesday night."

This year, the team jumps right into conference play due to the late start amid the pandemic, making the challenge even bigger in week one.

"We got to play clean football, we got to protect the football, we got to try to create turnovers, we got to play good on special teams," said Hammock. "We need to do the things that smart football teams do that put themselves in the position to have a chance to win a football game in the fourth quarter."

Redshirt senior Kyle Pugh has been with the NIU football program for four years, but his mind still remains on one thing.

"I'm going into the season with the same mindset that I always do, with no fear," said Pugh. "Just taking it one game at a time and going in with no expectation other than to win. I don't really care about anything but the score at the end of the game."

NIU was recently projected to finish last in a preseason coaches poll in the MAC West which feeds the motivation for the Huskies.

"Yeah it kind of lights a fire for everyone but Coach Hammock's done a great job being like good I hope they put us at the bottom," said Redshirt Junior Cole Tucker. "It gives us more room to prove them wrong to allow us to go out there and show them what we can do. At the beginning of the season it doesn't really matter where you're projected it matters where you finish."

The Huskies and Bulls kick things off Wednesday night at six.