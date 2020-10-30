Muslim Americans aim for high turnout, new influence in 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Muslim American groups and activists have organized with a heightened sense of urgency ahead of this fall’s election. They’re setting up phone banks, virtual town halls and rallies aimed at maximizing voter turnout, especially in battleground states with notable Muslim populations, such as Michigan. The hope is that energizing more Muslim voters can make a difference in close races and illustrate the community’s political power. But even after historic gains for Muslim candidates since President Donald Trump took office, it’s not clear to what degree Muslim American voters can have the influence envisioned by some advocates.