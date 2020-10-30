Mexican president taps loyalist as new security chief

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has proposed a former journalist and long-time Mexico City government bureaucrat to be the country’s new security chief at a time when the country is on track to set a new annual homicide record. It was not immediately clear if Rosa Icela Rodríguez would accept the post. López Obrador said Friday he had not asked her in advance and she was currently in quarantine, recovering from COVID-19. Rodríguez would replace Alfonso Durazo who officially resigned Friday to run for governor of the northern state of Sonora. She would be the first woman to take over coordination of the security cabinet.